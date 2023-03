Sean Woods is nobody’s fool and I could not help but notice the jockey booking of David Probert for newcomer Masked Queen ahead of her debut in the 3.00pm at Southwell.

A daughter of Hawkbill and related to numerous winners at up to Listed class, she looks the part on paper and if she knows her job, she could well run in to a place this afternoon, and at a decent price to boot.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Masked Queen 3.00pm Southwell 12/1 Bet365