Midweek 5 Minutes with Sophie Fox

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sophie Fox

Q2. Where are you from? Cheshire

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I love tattoos and luckily for my mum I’ve never had the spare money to be covered like I’d want to be! I have a half sleeve, and around 12 others. A few unfinished I’m ashamed to say haha.

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears. I’m a wimp when it comes it to piercings (even though I’m a trained phlebotomist) so just my ears. I really want my septum done but I’m honestly terrified.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My little girl was born 3 months early so I had to leave my job in the NHS as the pandemic hit, I didn’t want to not be working so I just took the plunge into the mad world that is adult work and I haven’t looked back. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 18.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Coming up to a year now. This year I’m going in all guns blazing … so watch out.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? As it stands I’ve only ever done the Only Fans side of things and some photo shoots here and there. **if published after April I will have been published in Bunny Cult Magazine so that can go here**.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?**bunny cult April issue**I have some collabs booked in with some hot girls so I’m super excited for that. I’ve signed to a modelling agency too so I’m just going to graft my not so little ass off and try and smash my goals for 2023!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My favourite artist for so many reasons is Freddie Mercury. He will forever be a legend. I’m also totally stuck in the 90s for the hip hop, the 80s for the pop music. My music taste is so wide that I’m never allowed to be in charge of the music. I’m also so bad for skipping songs half way through!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to walk my dog and get out into the countryside and enjoy my “green” lifestyle, recharge with the nature and just take some time to pause, meditate and let go of any negative energy. My second favourite hobby is sleep!! I have children so sleep is an absolute TREAT!

Q12. Are you into video games: honestly I’m absolutely terrible at most videos games. COD gives me mad anxiety but at the same time I get really into it and get angry so I try to not play it. I’m the absolute Don though at the original crash bandicoot.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I have 2 favourite sports. Rugby and Darts. My favourite rugby player is Claudia MacDonald, she’s so powerful and inspirational and I’m not sure you could beat Phil Taylor. I’m a pint drinker so watching darts/playing darts is right up my street.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite type of movies are comedies, especially anything with Jim Carrey in it or Jack Black, scary movie 1 is a comedy masterpiece also. I don’t have time for romance films unless it’s Grease! I’m an absolute sucker for Grease 1 & 2! My all time favourite go to movie would be ELF or dumb and dumber.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Cheese , chocolate and pasta. Without any of these my life would be meaningless haha! My fave meal has to he macaroni cheese or carbonara! Followed by a smoke?! Heaven!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? San Miguel or lager in general.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Cliché as it is, but my children are my number one driving force. And with this job comes criticism obviously, but my children are young and unaware, and this is a legitimate career and way to make money. Plus I get to do what I love every day, which is be naughty.

Q18. Measurements? Size 14, 34 DD BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Craziest was in the queue for a ride at Alton Towers, it was so risky, and probably very obvious! Also squirting in a hotel stairwell in a busy New York Hotel was pretty wild.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Fuck. Make love is saved for those you love. It makes the connection deeper. But fucking is great. It’s the most fun a person can have and it’s free! So long as you practice safe sex, go wild. Enjoy life and all the beautiful people around you.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I have 2. Both purely for pleasure purposes! When I’m on top, taking control. Or when I’m on my back, legs hooked over the headboard! These work for men and with women too ;)

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My goal before this career change was to become a Dr. I was on the path and its not something I’ve dismissed fully for the future. I’m so passionate about the NHS, its such an amazing thing to have access too and we really need to do everything we can to support them.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @sophiefox6662 (old account @soph.iefox666) Twitter @sophiefox666 Fawnstars @sophiefox

