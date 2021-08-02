On The River Can Shrug Off A Penalty

An evening card at Nottingham rides to the rescue here and although horses carrying a penalty for winning are not the get rich scheme some seem to think, there is every reason to hope that On The River can follow up his recent Musselburgh romp. Previously second to Clodovea at Beverley, he turned that form around comprehensively when sent to the lead at the furlong pole and drawing over four lengths clear.

Considering the ground, the time was exceptional, and if he can do the same again today, it is hard to see his penalty being much of an issue.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win On The River 5.50pm Nottingham 3/1 most bookmakers