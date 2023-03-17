Ring In The Changes

It can be amazing just how much improvement a wind operation can bring to a horse, and that looked to be the case when Bells Of Stamford reappeared at Warwick for just his third start over fences before running away with it for an eight-length success at odds of 100/30 favourite.

He has to race off 7lb higher in the handicap here but many is the time a horse improves again for their first start following surgery, and if that is the case today, he is difficult to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bells Of Stamford 4.25pm Chepstow 9/2 most bookmakers