Speed Has Plenty Of Stamina

I don’t normally like tipping two horses from the same yard on one day but it was hard not to be impressed by Light Speed after he won with ease at Wolverhampton last month and there is every chance he can land his hat-trick this afternoon.

A son of the speedy Mehmas out of a Sadler’s Wells mare he seems to have inherited stamina from the dam’s side of the family, winning over seven furlongs at Newcastle, then a mile plus last time out. Today they step him up again to a mile and a quarter for his handicap debut, but if he stays as hoped, then he may yet land his three-timer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Light Speed 2.05pm Lingfield 6/4 Bet365