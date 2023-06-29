Northumberland Plate Each Way Option

The biggest betting race of the day will probably be the Northumberland Plate from Newcastle due off at 2.05pm, a two mile handicap with 20 runners declared.

Breaking out the statistics I soon noted that in the last 26 runnings: We haven’t seen a winner priced larger than 33/1, only one winner finished outside the first eight last time out, only one was older than eight, only one was outside of the first 13 in the betting at the off, all except one had raced in the last 90 days, and all bar one had raced four times or less this season.

Add that to the mixing bowl and you end up with a shortlist of Adjuvant, Zoffee, Calling The Wind, Nathaniel Green, Good Show, and Rajinsky, assuming history repeats itself of course. Of those six, only Michael Bell (Adjuvant),and Hugo Palmer (Zoffee and Rajinsky) have won this before, though Hugo has added three places too and looks to be the man to side with.

I may even do a reverse forecast the two, but as Zoffee is a C&D winner he will be my each way suggestion.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zoffee 2.05pm Newcastle 9/1 Paddy Power and Betfair