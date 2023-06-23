The gaming brands looking to make their mark in F1 in 2023

According to Forbes, the assets of the F1 motorsport owned by Liberty Media are now worth over $17 billion. This makes it almost as valuable as the English Premier League, which continues to attract the biggest names in football, with Neymar the latest name linked with a switch to England. When you consider Liberty Media paid $4.7 billion when the sport was at a much lower ebb, the four-fold increase in value is one of the main reasons why brands want to get involved with mutual partnerships and sponsorships deals.

Many of the leading F1 constructors have seen significant interest from gaming groups that believe they can act as the gateway to the next generation of F1 fans. Below, we explore four of the latest tie-ups between F1, F1 teams and gaming brands keen to make splash in the world of motorsport.

EA Sports

One of the biggest partnerships talked about in F1 before the start of the 2023 season was the tie-up between world champion Max Verstappen and EA Sports. The gaming giants have sponsored the Dutchman, with their logo now clearly visible on his race helmet. Under the terms of their partnership, Verstappen will also work with Electronic Arts to “create content” inspired by Verstappen’s own obsession with competitive gaming.

Verstappen acknowledged that games built by the EA Sports studio have always been a “big part of his life”. It’s an iconic gaming brand and one which helps to forge new links between F1 and Gen Z sports gamers.

PokerStars

Oracle Red Bull Racing is in a league of its own on the track right now and the dominant constructor entered a partnership with online poker and entertainment brand PokerStars 12 months ago, bringing together two globally recognised brands. PokerStars has long been at the heart of the poker scene since the online boom of the early 2000s. It’s still home to some of the biggest online poker events, including the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP), which carries an eight-figure guaranteed pool for entrants to compete for over 24 days.

PokerStars’ partnership with Red Bull Racing has since consisted of exclusive F1 content for PokerStars fans, as well as unique competitions and promotions to bag premium F1 race experiences. There’s also branded “Spin & Go” races, which are short-form poker tournaments ideal for casual poker and F1 fans alike.

KICK

KICK is one of the world’s leading live streaming platforms for competitive and casual gamers. The KICK creator-first portal is rivalling Twitch in terms of popularity, supporting bitrates of 8,000kbps to offer crystal clear viewing experiences of games that demand high frame rates. KICK has recently teamed up with Sauber Esports to help establish Alfa Romeo’s very own professional Esports team.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK Esports will take part in the F1 Esports Pro Championship for the first time this year. KICK is a gaming platform where content creators get to keep up to 95% of advertising revenue, in a game-changing approach. This engaged, global audience is now in tune with the Alfa Romeo F1 team.

Fanatec

Fanatec has been an official partner of the F1 Esports scene for some time now. It’s the perfect synergy given that Fanatec specialises in developing hardware that offers the most authentic virtual F1 racing simulation on the planet. Fanatec is the market leader when it comes to sim racing hardware, such as whole-scale cockpits and steering wheels with force feedback features. They are so authentic that many F1 drivers now use the hardware for the purposes of training in the off-season.

Their initial arrangement with Formula 1 started in 2018 and the soaring popularity of the F1 Esports Series has yielded mutual benefit for both brands. Fanatec has been cemented as the market leader for F1 Esports hardware and the F1 brand has gained exposure amid a new audience of Gen Z gamers.

It’s fair to say that the F1 brand has never been more in-demand among potential partners and sponsors of the sport and its teams. Since the takeover from Liberty Media, the sport’s new American owners are trying to shed a new skin for the pinnacle of motorsport, creating a sense of razzamatazz that’s traditionally synonymous with major league sports on the other side of the Atlantic.