Oaks Favourite Looks Top Class

The Oaks is the fillies equivalent of the Derby (as many of you will know), but if Emily Upjohn is anywhere near as good as connections think, then she ought to land the odds for favourite backers here. Three races have seen victories at Wolverhampton (by a neck as a two-year-old), before two impressive wins at Sandown (by 10 lengths) and finally in the Musidora Stakes at York (by six lengths).

She oozes class and is hard to oppose, though the fact that the second favourite is also trained by the Gosden’s (Nashwa) tells you all you need to know about the strength in depth with their fillies this season. Godolphin’s With the Moonlight may be a spot of each way value at a double figure price, while Tuesday is expected to improve for the step up in trip, but has failed to impress me in both the English and Irish 1000 Guineas.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Emily Upjohn 4.30pm Epsom 11/8 most bookmakers