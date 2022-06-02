Overpriced Filly Looks The Value Call

One again I am thinking along different lines to everyone else as I cannot work out why Bashrikova trades at 5/2 yet Mrs Fitzherbert is as big as 5/1 in places? The two of them met on their reappearances at Goodwood with my selection coming out on top despite running in to traffic problems, and as they meet at level weights again why should that form be reversed?

Both are entitled to come on for the run but the Haggas filly was sent off a 7/2 shot, suggesting she was fit enough to run to form, while the Morrison filly was a 12/1 chance – implying she may well improve considerably for the race. She showed a decent turn of foot and will stay further in time, and at the current prices she certainly seems to be the better value of the two.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mrs Fitzherbert 2.35pm Epsom 9/2 or bigger (shop around) most bookmakers