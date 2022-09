The DAILY SPORT join the nation in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, on the sad passing of our Queen Elizabeth II.

We are all grateful for the Queen’s steadfast and long service to the nation. She has been an example to us all.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the new King Charles III and his Queen Consort, at this sad time, and we look forward to a new era of peace and prosperity.

God Save the King.