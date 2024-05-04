Luck Be A Lady

Some interesting racing today, but not all of it is at Newmarket (despite the 1000 Guineas) though I do have two suggested bets there – neither of them in the Classic. Starting with the Dahlia Stakes at 2.25pm I can understand why Running Lion is the early favourite here, but her best win was in Listed class and I am happy to oppose her on her first start of the season in this Group Two event.

Silver Lady was ridden with supreme confidence by Mickael Barzalona in the Cape Verdi at Meydan in Dubai in January, winning by a neck after pulling too hard throughout. William Buick rides this afternoon and with the benefit of a run this season and a win at this level on her CV, she seems to be the value call to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Silver Lady 2.25pm Newmarket 5/1 most bookmakers