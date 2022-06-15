Midweek 5 Minutes With Claire Grey

Today we chat to Babe Channel Veteran and busty Welsh babe Claire and this is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Claire Grey

Q2. Where are you from? Wales

Q3. Age? 39 but like to think I don’t look it

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? None

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? So random I was scouted when in London I was auditioning for a TV & film, I was buying a toothbrush lol and scouted by a model agent in Euston station who asked if I’d considered glamour modelling x I was nervous at first about posing topless as I was a beauty Queen and singer and some fashion modelling, never considered glamour, but I got sent down for try out and I loved it they loved me and I ended up one of the original babe station girls along with Levi who was another and is like a Babestation legend now and I worked again with her at TVX and went from there I then when on to do Max Power Car magazine, Zoo, Nuts and Playboy UK

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Nearly 20 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Max Power mag, Zoo and other lads mags also a pageant Queen and the current Mrs Wales x

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Mrs world final and some commercial modelling. I also do celeb video messages and am actually placed next to Sam Fox, Linda Lusardi and jet from gladiators three legends how cool is that never thought I’d be next to them on

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like sort of indie Rock but also have a soft spot for 80s music

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Travelling is my absolute fav thing to do

Q12. Are you into video games? Not at all lol

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Not into sports to be honest but do kind of support Wales when they play

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love a good thriller particular starring Gerard Butler yummy but a good rom com also starring Gerard Butler lol is good to x oh I like pretty woman I’m a hopeless romantic lol

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? A nice steak so rare that a good vet could get it back on its feet haha washed down with a glass of Rioja or I like lobster and champagne bit of an expensive date really

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Red wine

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Life is my inspiration! You get one life only so live it don’t dream it be it!

Q18. Measurements? 38DD-29-40 very hourglass but working at moment to get my old 36-26-38 back training and eating healthy x always got big boobs and bum though lol

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Haha my Mum may read this so I’m a virgin obvs lol ok..I’m a mile high club member like a few times over lol but have also made sure planes trains and automobiles were covered too with a boat thrown in for good measure ha !

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I’m a lady I make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Again Mum close eyes lol Depends on the guy and his size but I don’t wanna be on top I’m submissive or maybe lazy lol

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have been in Ewan Mcgreggors dressing room with him but haha not like that lol pics are on Instagram oh and of course I’m one of the original line up of Babastation

Q23. What are your social media? @Mrs_wales_2021 that’s Instagram

and celebvm.com/clairegrey