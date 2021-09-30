Owen Burrows’ Runner Looks Up To The Task

This looks all about Hukum to me as the one true Group class runner in this field. He has already won three times this season at Goodwood York and Newbury in this grade and has also run with distinction here at Ascot when third to Wonderful Tonight in a Group two, rounding off with a neck second to Hamish at Kempton when he may well have choked on the kickback from the all-weather surface.

Back on turf he is hard to oppose with second favourite Title stepping up in grade after easily winning a Class Two handicap, which in my view isn’t good enough to win here barring further improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hukum 2.40pm Ascot 11/4 William Hill