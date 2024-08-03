James Wallace is an iconic influencer boxing coach with some exceptional talent in his stable

From a recovering Addict to an internet personality, he has an immense amount of experience and am so passionate about giving back and empowering others to change their life. He loves seeing people grow and realise that they can live a better and happier life.

I own Team JW Training; a Limited Company and through this I support recovering addicts and others (adults and children) to gain strength, develop self – love, become healthier, express and channel their emotions and anger, and if they want; to compete.

James Wallace has been in the room for 10 years, opened 3 meetings in CA to give back with a Committee Worked in a treatment centre for a year (formerly went to this centre) Have been responsible for people attending this centre – taking them to meetings, setting up daily chores etc, creating routine for them Hold a Medication Administration Certificate Level 4 in Counselling Drug and Alcohol counselling qualification Qualified Mentor for Young Offenders and have years of experience in this.

12 Step Specialist. Sponsored many through these steps. Completed 12 steps himself 4 times

In addition I have:

Welfaring License

Advanced First Aid

ABA License 1 & 2

British Board of Boxing Control Pro License

His stable take on some of their toughest challenges yet on 3X Boxing as he has 3 fighters on their August 17 inaugural card at Indigo o2.

