O’Meara Gelding Could Cause A Shock

We have an awful lot of races for two-year-olds to deal with today and as we all know, the balancing act of racecourse form with progress and potential is never an easy one. This is a prime example with the Andrew Balding trained Purosangue heading the early betting after finishing second at Ayr on his fifth start – and my each way alternative having just his second race.

Step forward Harry Angel gelding Esquire, who made all to win a Hamilton maiden, looking as if he had plenty left in the locker if needed. He needs a step up in class after that victory, and it is interesting that trainer David O’Meara sidesteps the novice route to go straight into Listed class here, suggesting they think a fair bit of him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Esquire 1.15pm York 8/1 Betfair Sportsbook