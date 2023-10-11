WORLD POOL GOES FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH WITH AMAZING RETURNS TO BE HAD BY TOTE CUSTOMERS

A bumper day of racing at Flemington for Turnbull Stakes Day last Saturday attracted punters from right around the world, with HK$133.4 million (approx. AUD$26.6 million) wagered into World Pool.

Five races from Flemington combined with four from Newmarket and one, the Gran Premio Latinoamericano, from San Isidro to create a bumper global Saturday of racing covered by World Pool.

The featured G1 Turnbull Stakes saw defending Melbourne Cup champion Gold Trip stun an international field, including British visitor West Wind Blows (second) and the heavily backed Hong Kong raider Romantic Warrior (fourth). For Gold Trip’s World Pool bettors, it proved an even tastier result with his win dividend of $30.50 significantly eclipsing his Victorian Official Price, also known as the SP, of $19.

The combined Win pool on the five World Pool races (AUD$6,545,489.82) was almost nine times the combined pool on the five non-World Pool races with the Victorian tote ($743,831.06).

Meanwhile, the combined Duet (Quinella Place) pools on the final five races (AUD$6,732,853.78) represented a whopping 36,840 per cent increase on the same pools for the first five races (AUD$18,226.68), highlighting its potential as a bet type on World Pool races.

The first ever World Pool on a Sydney meeting will take place this Saturday when nine races from Randwick, including the world’s richest race on turf – the AUD$20 million The Everest – will be available for betting on six continents.

World Pool meetings will follow in Melbourne for Caulfield Cup Day (October 21), Cox Plate Day (October 28) and Victoria Derby Day (November 4).

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products of the HKJC, said: “We were thrilled to have Australia joining our World Pool calendar once again after the success of Lightning Stakes Day in February. Turnbull Stakes Day delivered exciting racing, enormous pools and some great results for those betting into World Pool. We can’t wait for another big meeting down under this Saturday with The Everest Race Day from Sydney.”

Upcoming World Pool events to be hosted in coming weeks include:

October

Saturday 14: The Everest Day – Randwick Racecourse (P)

Saturday 21: Caulfield Cup Day – Caulfield Racecourse (P)

Saturday 21: British Champions Day – Ascot Racecourse (F)

Saturday 28: Cox Plate Day – Moonee Valley Racecourse (P)

November

Saturday 4: Victoria Derby Day – Flemington Racecourse (F)

*F: Full meeting – World Pool coverage on all races in the relevant meeting

P: Part meeting – World Pool coverage only on selected races in the relevant meeting

S: Single race – World Pool coverage only on this race in the relevant meeting