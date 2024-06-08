Varian Improver Is One To Consider

King Of Conquest may head the market for the Tapster Stakes at 5.05pm with William Buick riding for Charlie Appleby, but I was quite taken with the way Aimeric won last time out and he could be on an upward curve.

He is another taking a leap of faith in this Listed contest, but Roger Varian is particularly astute at placing his horses, and the five-year-old may outstay all of these. His last run saw a two and a half length success at Lingfield in a Class Two handicap, but he thoroughly deserves a step up in grade and may land our bets under James Doyle, one of my favourite jockeys.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aimeric 5.05pm Goodwood 2/1 Bet365