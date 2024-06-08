Featured Horse Racing Sport

Varian Improver Is One To Consider

June 8, 2024
Sean Trivass

King Of Conquest may head the market for the Tapster Stakes at 5.05pm with William Buick riding for Charlie Appleby, but I was quite taken with the way Aimeric won last time out and he could be on an upward curve.

He is another taking a leap of faith in this Listed contest, but Roger Varian is particularly astute at placing his horses, and the five-year-old may outstay all of these. His last run saw a two and a half length success at Lingfield in a Class Two handicap, but he thoroughly deserves a step up in grade and may land our bets under James Doyle, one of my favourite jockeys.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aimeric 5.05pm Goodwood 2/1 Bet365

