The Star Of The Show

A two and a half mile novice chase to start this weekend, and in a race won by the classy Bristol De Mai in 2016, one that can produce a moment of brilliance or two. Sadly, once again I have to report a shocking field (three runners), with likely outsider Grand Voyage needing to find 20lb from somewhere on official ratings to bother the other two – so on paper, a two-horse race then. Lac De Constance did blot his copybook when unseating Harry Skelton at Kempton when going as well as any, but he may be better judged on a facile victory at the same track, backed up by decent efforts over hurdles with wins at Exeter (twice and Warwick.

He could stroll home here but I narrowly prefer Paul Nicholls’ Stage Star today. He was also a very easy winner, in his case at Plumpton, where he made all to come home alone. I accept that form isn’t as good as his rival, but he is rated 8lb his superior over hurdles, and if he makes the running again, he may be able to force the odd jumping error out of the Skelton gelding.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stage Star Haydock 12.20pm 11/8 most bookmakers