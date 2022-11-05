TOTE offers Saturday BREEDERS CUP pool before heading to Sandown Park on Sunday

This weekend sees the TOTE head out to Keeneland for the BREEDERS CUP meeting with a final 6 PLACEPOT
Saturday
The placepot will be on the final six Breeders Cup races:
5.50 Keeneland – BC Filly & Mare Turf
6.30 Keeneland – BC Sprint
7.10 Keeneland – BC Mile
7.55 Keeneland – BC Distaff
8.40 Keeneland – BC Turf
9.40 Keeneland – BC Classic
Quadpot
7.10 Keeneland – BC Mile
7.55 Keeneland – BC Distaff
8.40 Keeneland – BC Turf
9.40 Keeneland – BC Classic
The on Sunday the TOTE moves back to the UK for a cracking meeting at Sandown Park