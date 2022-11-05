TOTE offers Saturday BREEDERS CUP pool before heading to Sandown Park on Sunday

By
Daily Sport
-
0
41

This weekend sees the TOTE head out to Keeneland for the BREEDERS CUP meeting with a final 6 PLACEPOT

Saturday 

The placepot will be on the final six Breeders Cup races: 

5.50 Keeneland – BC Filly & Mare Turf 

6.30 Keeneland – BC Sprint 

7.10 Keeneland – BC Mile 

7.55 Keeneland – BC Distaff 

8.40 Keeneland – BC Turf 

9.40 Keeneland – BC Classic 

Quadpot 

The on Sunday the TOTE moves back to the UK for a cracking meeting at Sandown Park

