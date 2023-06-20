The Rest Of The Royal Ascot Card In Brief – Thursday

3.40pm

I have woken up in a surreal World, one where Bluestocking trades here at 15/2, yet her newbury conqueror Warm Heart, in the more than capable hands of Aidan O’Brien and to be ridden by Ryan Moore, trades at 20/1 – go figure when they meet at level weights once again? The Irish raider would be my idea of a value each way play, but she will need to take a step forward to hold off Al Asifah, a complete unknown at the start of May, and now odds-on for a Group Two at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Frankel was no secret when she strolled home on her debut at odds of 8/15 but it was the way she followed up in a Listed race when slowly away before swooping by for a seven length victory. She is up in trip again which is the only hole I can find in her armour as we cannot prove in advance she will stay, but she does look a superstar in the making and is already guaranteed a comfortable new career as a broodmare.

8/13 most bookmakers

4.20pm

Quite frankly I have never been too enamoured with the Cup races and this season looks a pretty low grade renewal to me until we find the next Stradivarius. Eldar Eldarov is the obvious one but priced accordingly while Charlie Appleby has been pretty sweet on Yibir recently, but I will weigh in with Courage Mon Ami each way, unbeaten after four starts and the mount of Frankie Dettori who rides this place better than anybody on the planet.

6/1 Bet365 (each way)

5.00pm

Congratulations to whoever find the winner of this ultra-competitive handicap but sadly I rather doubt it will be me. Quantum Impact heads the betting but that may largely be down to the Frankie factor, and if I have a quid each way it will be on One Nation, presumably the Charlie Appleby first string under William Buick, second on both starts this season at Meydan and at 20/1 my idea of a bit of each way value.

22/1 most bookmakers (each way)

6.10pm

If I was there in person I might well look for an early go and miss this race completely, not because it isn’t decent but because I have no idea who will win it! I’m not but you get the point and I have more chance of solving a Rubik’s cube wearing boxing gloves – in the dark. Early favourite Baradar was a little unlucky last time but not enough for me to make him market leader, and if I was given a charity bet (I would not risk my own money) then Redarna could give us a bit of a laugh. A 100/1 chance as a write, he will be ridden by Neil Callan who have a lot of respect for, has won off just 2lb lower in the past, stays further and won’t be stopping with a clear run, handles any ground, and has gone well after a break before – why not if you have to open the wallet again this afternoon.

100/1 most bookmakers (each way to very very small stakes)