Once Raced Bumper Fourth Can Only Improve

Plumpton look the likelier card to survive over jumps (famous last words), and if they do, then I will be having a bet on Mount Gay Run in the lucky last due off at 3.45pm.

A son of Mount Nelson, he looked as green as grass on horrendous ground on his only start so far at Chepstow when fourth, but he went into many a notebook that day, mine included, with the likelihood that he will improve considerably for a better surface and with that experience under his belt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mount Gay Run 3.45pm Plumpton 3/1 Bet365