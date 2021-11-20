One Born Every Minute

I appreciate I may be the only journalist going for an each way bet on Born At Midnight ahead of the 3.05pm at Ludlow, but bear with me and I will explain all.

Firstly, I am fully aware he runs from 7lb out of the handicap (i.e. has to carry 7lb more than his allotted handicap mark), but that is negated by the claim of jockey Harry Kimber – and I don’t think his rating is correct either. Two races back he was going well in fourth when brought down at Plumpton off a rating of 73, after which he came home a 12 length second at Lingfield off a mark of 79.

Somehow, the handicapper has seen fit to rate him 69 now (go figure), and that is why I am not overly bothered about his position in the handicap here – he is better than that and may well run in to a place at a decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Born At Midnight 3.05pm Ludlow 8/1 Betfred, Paddy Power, and others.