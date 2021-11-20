Royal Can Be Crowned At Ayr

Ayr look a good starting point this afternoon and I am hearing nothing but good things about Royal Arcade ahead of his chasing debut in the 2.10pm.

A lightly raced son of Arcadio, he hacked up over hurdles at Carlisle by 25 lengths last March before weakening at the same track when tried over further for a 12 length third.

A big old stamp of a chaser, he has always been expected to be seen at his best when he was sent over fences, and connections are wasting little time sending him here on just his fourth start when they could have tried another season over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Arcade 2.10pm Ayr 5/1 William Hill, Sky Bet, Bet Victor and others.