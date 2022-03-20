O’Neill Chaser All Set To Strike

Jonjo O’Neill rode Destin D’ajonc to a very easy win last time out at Chepstow, and although he has been out up an unhelpful 7lb for that success by the handicapper, the O’Neill stable have very shrewdly decided to change jockeys, and he will be ridden by Jamie Brace this afternoon, who will claim the seven straight back, so he effectively runs off the same mark.

There is of course a gulf in experience between the two jockeys, but the son of Martaline looks fairly straightforward and may well follow up here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Deston D’ajonc 2.36pm Wetherby 4/1 all bookmakers