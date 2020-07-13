Only TUI allowed in the pool HANNI-BULLSHIT LECTER tells Frightened BRITS

With SOCIAL DISTANCING still the norm until further notice one TURKISH hotelier has taken things a bit far and only allow 2 guests in the swimming pool at any one time and has been POLICING it floating around the pool in a BLOW-UP chair wielding a 12 INCH knife and wearing a HANNIBAL LECTER mask whilst swigging a bottle of BEER.

Some guest at the POSH 5* MUSTAFA SWIM RESORT have even taken to SOCIAL MEDIA with one Johnny99Boy from London Tweeting ‘In Turkey the GEZER at the hotel is a tooled up nutter.”

Another guest who contacted Daily Sport but wanted to remain anonymous said “What a miserable holiday we’ve had with this HANNI-BULLSHIT from the mad man in charge.”

The manager known as HANNI-BULLSHIT lecter by guests was unrepentant and refused to speak to Daily Sport.

Daily Sport have since learned that PLUSH hotel has recently changed hands and was offering a week ALL INCLUSIVE for just £49 per person but they have been only allowed to use very little than was included with the hotel blaming SOCIAL DISTANCING for the reason only 2 people allowed in any part of the hotel at the same time.

