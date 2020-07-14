Thegreatestshowman weighted to go well under Marquand

Thegreatestshowman fluffed his lines last time out, but having been eased further in the weights looks worth a wager at 15/2 in the 1.35 at Bath today.

Trained by Amy Murphy, this four-year-old enjoyed a productive time last season when winning three times in class 4 company.

In the last of those successes, Thegreatestshowman came from off the pace with a strong run to be up close home and beat Fizzy Feet by a head at Lingfield off a mark of 85.

He is now able to race off 1lb lower having raced four times this year. The first two came in class 3 company and he then was far from disgraced in a class 2 at Lingfield when last of six to Top Preeze but beaten just 1 1/4 lengths after getting hampered.

Thegreatestshowman then blew the start completely when last seen in action in a class 4 at Newmarket and was tenderly hanled as a result.

I am more than prepared to put a line through that and on the pick of his form Thegreatestshowman has every chance from a handicapping perspective in this class 4 – a grade in which he has a 27 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed on four occasions in 11 starts.

Tom Marquand also now gets the leg up for the first time and he has a decent overall strike rate of just over 18.5 per cent when teaming up with the yard who have been among the winners of late.

So if getting away on terms, I think Thegreatestshowman looks weighted to make his presence felt in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Thegreatestshowman (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms)