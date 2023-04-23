Its As Clear As….

The racing here in the UK may not be straight out of the top drawer but Ireland rides to the rescue with the Punchestown Festival and some top class races over jumps for us all to look forward to. With so much money up for grabs every race will be competitive, but I am happy enough to start with a punt on the Willie Mullins trained Night And Day in the opener at 3.40pm having lost my money on her at Fairyhouse.

She didn’t jump with enough fluency that day and was pulled up after weakening following a mistake three out, but that was over two and a half miles with her comfortable maiden win over this sort of trip. Sure to have been extensively schooled since, she clearly has plenty of ability and if she sorts out her hurdling, she may prove too classy for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Night And Day 3.40pm Punchestown 7/2 most bookmakers