Outsider Has An Each Way Chance

I would have preferred more runners for each-way purposes but we have to face the cards we are dealt and all we will get is a place one and two with six participants. Although I can understand why the hat-trick seeking Modern News heads the betting, he is stepping up form Listed class after an easy win at Windsor and this is a bigger ask. Odds-on isn’t for me and if he wins, he does so without my money on his back, and I will be having a very small each way bet on stable companion Zakouski, the outsider of the field. He is rated 1lb superior to the jolly according to the handicappers, and although without a win this season, he was third in the Group Two Singspiel Stakes and then tenth in the Group One Jebel Hatta, both at Meydan in Dubai. I can’t pretend he was at his best that day, because he clearly wasn’t, but his draw was a valid excuse and he should do better here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zakouski 3.10pm Epsom 11/1 most bookmakers