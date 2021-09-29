Winter Is Coming – Hopefully

The 1.55pm at Ascot this afternoon looks one of the more interesting contests with five of the runners a winner last time out, and Bonneval and Tasfeeq both looking to land their hat-tricks, with the last named looking a very big danger to my each-way selection.

Deep Snow hardly jumps off the page in this company and is actually rated the lowest of the 12 runners according to the handicapper, but bear with me, I have my reasons!

Firstly trainer Saeed Bin Suroor teams up with Oisin Murphy who won the big race with Benbatl last weekend, and I get the feeling we may well see the popular jockey in the famous blue silks many more times over the years ahead. Better still, the son of Bated Breath returns to a mile here are trying furth without success. He did win over further at Salisbury but after thar he has faded close home at Salisbury, Newmarket, and Haydock, and I am hoping we see a very different animal over this trip and one that can at least get in to the places at a decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Deep Snow 1.55pm Ascot 10/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power and others.