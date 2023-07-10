PADDY POWER NOW SPONSOR THE PDC WORLD DARTS – EXPECT FUN AND FIREWORKS!

PADDY POWER UNVEILED AS NEW SPONSORS OF PDC WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP

BOOKIES ‘MARKETING EXPERTS’ VOW TO CHANGE THE FACE OF DARTS

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power have hit the bullseye with a major new sponsorship of the PDC World Darts Championship – the sports showstopping event attended by thousands and watched by millions over the festive period.

The betting brand unleashed a clip via their social media channels today, applying their typically mischievous methods to unveil news they will back the blockbuster tournament which kicks off at the famed Alexandra Palace venue in London from December 15 to January 3.

In the spoof video, their in-house team ‘marketing experts’ try to convince two-time World Champion Peter Wright to upgrade his trademark look, 2021 winner Gerwyn Price of the endless benefits in changing his nickname and suggest Michael “Bully Boy” Smith to find a more woke one.

To coincide with the release date for tickets going on sale, the video sees mega-stars of the sport subjected to the wild whims of their new sponsors who have signed an exclusive three-year deal with the PDC.

“You’re getting a bit too old for the funny hair and the clown trousers,” they tell 53-year-old Peter Wright, a player renowned for his trademark style and wildly colourful mohawk.

When Gerwyn Price steps into the meeting room, they proffer a new nickname for the Welsh pro darts player.

“What about Gerwyn ‘Smart’ Price? We could land you a deal with Asda!”

Price points out the major retail chain no longer use ‘Smart Price’ as a marketing ploy they suggest Gerwyn ‘Half’ Price, adding that he should consider cutting his body mass by 50% to complete his new look.

They then turn their attention to three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen, suggesting he steal Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock’s moniker but step it up a notch.

“You could fly in on stage on a broom!” they say, proudly whipping a broomstick from their side.

Next on the receiving end of their scathing critique is Belgian pro Dimitri Van den Bergh, famed for dancing to his chosen walk on song, Happy, by Pharrell Williams.

“Wow, that was really something! You look a bit like Neil from The Inbetweeners,” they remark.

They suggest to a perplexed Michael “Bully Boy” Smith lean into the fact that he’s a family man and take on a song from The Smiths to walk into the Ally Pally.

Speaking about the exciting new partnership, Paddy Power’s Michelle Spillane said: “When we agreed to step up to the oche with the PDC as new sponsors of the World Darts Championship, we knew we’d hit the bullseye. This tournament is the ultimate example of sport colliding with entertainment, a mix we at Paddy Power are naturally drawn towards.”

“Getting stuck into a sponsorship as iconic as the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace is hugely exciting for our brand, and we can’t wait to make our mark…maybe just not directly on the pro players!”

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter added: “We’re delighted to welcome Paddy Power back to darts as our new title sponsors of the World Darts Championship – a deal which they’ve announced in their typically unique fashion with the help of some of our biggest stars.

“The World Darts Championship is the flagship event in our sport, and Paddy Power’s involvement will add extra excitement to an event which is already the highlight of the festive sporting period.”

The news was announced today as the PDC confirmed tickets will go on priority sale from Monday July 31, and general sale on Wednesday August 2.

The bumper partnership between the PDC and Paddy Power marks a significant investment by the betting giants, who will naturally aim to employ their devilishly clever marketing tactics to elevate Paddy Power World Darts Championship to a whole new level.

Ticket information can be found at pdc.tv/WCTickets.