Panorama – Biased Reporting Of The Worst Kind?

When I took on the new position of Racing Editor here I had already decided that as well as tips each day, I would try and bring a little bit more to the role – not every day, not even every week, but when there is a big racing story that needs some comment, it feel like I am duty bound to report it in, and try to keep readers up to date on the things going on in the Sport of Kings, be them good or bad.

In the months and hopefully years ahead, there will be trainer interviews, gallops reports, and so on, but if anyone saw Panorama last night, or has read about it on social media, you will know where we have to start, and it isn’t pretty.

I am not here to be negative about the racing industry that has put food on my table for too many years to count now, but we all know it isn’t perfect, and I won’t be pretending it is – but nor will I be going in to the nitty gritty of a quite horrendous programme (and an even worse pierce of journalism) here, I will leave that up to you if you want to search it out – but not with the children or at meal time if I were you.

Bottom line – horses end up in abattoirs, like it or not – when their time has come, they should be humanely put to sleep (just like our other well-loved pets), and should not be made to suffer – apparently, that is anything but the case at the abattoir in question. The establishment featured seemed to show little to no care for the animals concerned (though who knows how the footage was edited), but what the programme conveniently failed to mention is that the majority of animals pictured were not thoroughbreds, they were ponies, show horses, and others, with a minimal amount from the racing industry in their ranks (and the majority of them Irish, by the way) though naturally they were singled out for sensationalist purposes at a guess. That does not make their treatment any more acceptable, but you will note how the BBC implied this was a racehorse industry problem, and that is not necessarily the case.

Personally, I have called for racehorse insurance for over 20 years now – an enforced owner paid insurance that covers any horse to be turned out into a field after retirement for any reason – food and water, vet’s bills, a field, and shelter is all it needs – and although the time will come, at least they will have had a happy retirement first.

One thing I have noticed is so called social media (can you tell I am not a fan) is not really built to handle the fall-out from things like this. If, like me, you are “friends” with trainers, jockeys, owners, breeders and so on it seems fairly safe to suggest you are pro-racing – and therefore, much as I love reading all the posts about how their horses are looked after like royalty, how many horses they have rehoused, the numbers that have new careers outside of racing (polo, show jumping, eventing, charities and so on), and all the positive news emanating from the racing industry, they are preaching to the converted. On the other side of the same coin, there will be groups and people I do not follow screaming the house down about how horses are ill-treated – and their followers will not see one positive post from inside racing because, quite frankly, most of them don’t want to, but they are the very people racing needs to get to, if only to tell our story and try to balance a very biased argument.

If there is one good thing to come out of this, and I am a glass half full kind of person, then perhaps the racing industry will wake up and smell the coffee – and do more about our reputation. What we saw on TV was unacceptable for any animal full stop – and although I am certain they may well be in breach of all sorts of animal welfare rules (how is that racing’s fault, out of interest), more can and must be done to licence these premises and ensure this sort of thing never happens again.

There is a question over how many racehorses are bred each year and the bloodstock industry needs to be brought to account if that is the case – when there is too much of something there will always be wastage, and an excess of horses doesn’t help in this situation, but I harp back to my own idea of racehorse insurance as a priority for the BHA and others to deal with and to do so quickly. Meanwhile, the BBC need to be lobbied to excess to provide the counterargument of how well racehorses are looked after before during and after their racing careers -if Facebook last night was anything to go by, there is a long queue of famous trainers who can’t wait to tell and prove their side of the story.

All opinions in this and any horse racing article are my own and not the views of the Daily Sport.