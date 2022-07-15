Pastor Can Make The Most Of Sunday Racing

Although he is forced to carry top weight in the 1.30pm at Stratford I still hope that Mick Pastor can prove a class above these rivals as he looks to get his new season off to a winning start.

Trained by perfectionist Paul Nicholls, I am surprised to see him out quite so early, but he is clearly in flying form at home, and as the good ground suits him ideally, he ought to go close at the very least. A mark of 140 is something he has handled successfully before (his last win was off 7lb higher), and although he may not be the force connections once hoped, this ought to be within his abilities with a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mick Pastor 1.30pm Stratford 2/1 Bet365