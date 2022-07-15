Star Can Sparkle At The Curragh

Saturday afternoon is the time to find our winners if we can, and my first runs in Ireland where I am wary of the fitness of Castle Star on his first start since September last year – but I have no doubts about his ability. As a juvenile he was one of the best sprinters around with wins here at The Curragh over five and six furlongs in Listed and Group Three company, yet he ran his best race in defeat when a half-length second to Perfect Power in the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The winner has trained on as we all know with a win in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, and although I have to add a warning that we do not know just how fit he is after such a long layoff, if he retains his ability of 2021, he should win this and do so pretty easily.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Castle Star 3.10pm The Curragh 9/2 all bookmakers