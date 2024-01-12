BKB 36 features two fighters who we added to the Hall of Fame this week

Scott McHugh and Jonny Lawson are in there with the greats of our sport and both will want to show why when we return to the O2 Arena on Saturday, January 27.

Scott meets Tony Lafferty for the world bantamweight championship, while Jonny meets Ryan McCann.

Mickey Parker will also be there after being put in the Hall of Fame.

Mickey retired after beating Carl Hobley for the world cruiserweight championship a couple of years ago and what a great career he had.

Look at Mickey’s record on BoxRec and you will see he beat Dan Podmore and who could forget his one-in-a-million punch on BKB 21 against Dave Thomas when they fought for the British championship.

If you need reminding of what a great fight that was, get onto www.bkbworld.tv and subscribe to BKB Pass.

There you will find all the great fights from the BKB TM archive. I guarantee that nobody who subscribes to BKB Pass ever complains they have nothing to watch!

There are hours and hours of great fights there.

Mickey will be cheering on George Taylor at the O2 Arena.

They used to spar each other and now George is looking to make a name for himself in the heavyweight division in BKB TM.

There are a few big boys in action on BKB 36.

Sean Turner and Kamil Sokolowski meet in a clash of former gloved pros and I can’t wait to see what happens when Eryk Majda and Kevin Greenwood clash for the vacant British heavyweight championship.

Kevin fought to a draw with Brad Scott for the cruiserweight belt last year in an absolute classic and we know Eryk comes to blast out whoever is in front of him.

Expect it to be one of the fights of the year!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown