Penalised Winner May Well Follow Up

Well, I am gutted to see Fontwell fall for this afternoon meaning both my original bets don’t run so I will switch my attention to the all-weather with my arm twisted behind my back on this occasion. I have no idea how Aidan Keeley got a tune out of the previously disappointing New York Bay, but the son of New Bay strolled home by over five lengths at Wolverhampton last time out, heavily eased down before the line and value for a lot further.

He has to carry a 5lb penalty for winning here but is due to go up 3lb more than that for future races, so Gay Kelleway sends him here to strike off a favourable mark. Trip and track should be fine, and with the same jockey on board, there is every chance he can double up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win New York Bay 6.00pm Chelmsford Evens Bet365