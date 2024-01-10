Scarborough Looks To Have A Fair Chance

Although Sir Mark Prescott is perhaps better known when stepping stoutly bred maidens up in trip to run up a sequence, he has a sprinter on his hands in the shape of Scarboroughwarning, a son of Harry Angel who was beaten a length over five furlongs at Wolverhampton last month.

He ran on well that day once the penny finally dropped, and looked the sort who would learn plenty from the experience after originally hanging a little when asked to mount a challenge, and if he makes the most of this opportunity, he can only go on from here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scarboroughwarning 6.30pm Chelmsford 9/4 SkyBet, Paddy Power, and Betfair Sportsbook