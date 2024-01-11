Colonel Can March Home

Jumping should be the name of the game for this two and a half mile novices’ chase, with Nicky Henderson winning it last year with 7/2 shot City Chief, the first six-year-old to come home in front. Colonel Harry heads the early markets after his win at Chepstow was followed by an excellent second to Le Patron in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown but the winner was a 16/1 shot and the time was nothing to write home about.

That said, with the Willie Mullins raider now out (sadly), it does rather feel as if my hands are tied, with second favourite Trelawne third in a weaker race last time out. He may still prove to be the biggest danger with improvement likely but the formbook and official ratings leave him with a little to find making the jolly that bit more difficult to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Colonel Harry 1.10pm Wetherby 8/11 most bookmakers