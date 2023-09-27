Zillions Can Earn Us A Few Quid At Haydock

Off North to Haydock for our first bet this afternoon in the 4.50pm when Zillion does look attractively weighted. The nine-year-old has somehow found improved form recently with wins at Chepstow and Bath followed by a second back at the same track, but he has only been put up 1lb for that and somehow gets in here off bottom weight.

He stays further, handles the predicted soft ground, and has Mia Nicholls claiming 7lb from the saddle, and with so many ticks in so many boxes, he will do for me this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zillion 4.50pm Haydock 9/2 most bookmakers