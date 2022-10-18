Regal Could Lord It At Ludlow

I am always far less comfortable with lower grade racing than I am at the upper level where you know every horse is tuned to the minute, and this afternoon leaves me feeling particularly wary – and cutting my bet size down accordingly.

We can’t bet each way in the 3.30pm at Ludlow with just the four runners so as straight win bet it is on Regal Renaissance, who is forecast to be the outsider of the field.

Once raced when fourth in a Bangor bumper, trainer Henry Daly prefers a proper stayer given half a chance, and it was no shock to see her outpace over two miles! Sent over hurdles straight away and upped to this two miles five furlongs, I expect a much improved performance, though she may be better over even further in time.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Regal Renaissance 3.30pm Ludlow 11/2 Bet365