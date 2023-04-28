The Sky Is The Limit At Wetherby

One from Wetherby to make up our Sunday trio, and if Rainbow Sky takes to the turf and the step up in trip for the 1.55pm, then she ought to win this easily.

She was given a strange ride in my eyes last time out when slowly away before being used up to get to the lead and then weakening into fourth beaten seven lengths at the line, but that was over a mile and hopefully she can get coaxed along over this added two furlongs. She also drops in class which can only help her cause and on a trappy afternoon, she appears to have as good a chance as any.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rainbow Sky 1.55pm Wetherby 8/11 Bet365