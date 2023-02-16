BKB have scoured the WORLD for an OPPO for Dan Chapman for BKB 31 and they’ve found one

We’ve scoured the world looking for someone to fight Dan Chapman on BKB 31 – and have finally found someone willing to take him on.

Tito Martinez is jetting in from Brazil to challenge Dan for his world championship at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26.

Tito has an impressive record in MMA and now he’s taking on one of the best fighters on the planet.

Dan has been compared to Muhammad Ali and Prince Naseem Hamed – that’s how good he is.

We can’t wait to see him back and neither can his 63,000 Instagram followers!

They’ve enjoyed watching his jaw-dropping hand speed and skills on Instagram, but it’s been a while since we last saw him fight on the BKB™ stage in front of millions around the world.

Dan hasn’t boxed since August, 2021 when he announced himself as a possible future Hall-of-Fame fighter with that points win over Sean George at the O2 Arena.

Dan hurt his hands in that fight, but, as anyone who’s followed his story knows, he is the most resilient of characters.

He’s had hardship and misfortune since he was born, but all those experiences have done is made Dan tougher.

He would have surely gone to the Olympics had it not been for a motorbike accident and possibly gone on to become a household name.

Dan has the sort of flashy style that fans love to see.

We are lucky he found us and we are all looking forward to seeing him again on Sunday, March 26.

In another world-title fight on BKB 31, Marley Churcher and James Connelly meet.

Marley is another who was destined for a career at the highest level in gloved boxing before he suffered setbacks and now BKB™ have given him the chance to fulfil what he believes is his destiny.

Ever since he was a boy, Marley has said he’s known he was going to be a world champion. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but on March 26 he finally gets his shot.

James has had a similarly long and winding road to BKB 31 and is sure to fight his heart out to become Birmingham’s next world champion.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown