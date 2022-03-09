London’s Number One Adults Only PANTO is back for EASTER 2022

Yes, it’s back by popular demand the hilarious Snow White and the Seven Merry Men London’s favourite ADULT PANTO returns for just 13 shows only this EASTER.

The show will fly back into the heart of London’s West End to its new home The Backstage Bar at the swanky Grosvenor Casino in the heart of Piccadilly Circus from 15th April starring the hilarious SHOWBIZ aka Simon Gross as the evil Queen and returning in the title role of Snow White Ava Cardo plus a full supporting cast.

Join Snow White and her friends Prince Donkey Dick of Soho, Magic Mirror, Egor the Henchman and of course the very EVIL QUEEN as well as seven most outrageous dwarves ever SEEN in PANTO history!!! The producers promise this delightful and risqué version of the story is packed full of laughs as Snow White and her friends indulge in some delicious pantomime fairy-tale campery!



Ticket-holders will also enjoy a brilliant soundtrack and get involved with high-energy party classics such as ‘Get the Party Started’, Dancing Queen, ‘You’re the One That I want” Like a Virgin and ‘YMCA’, Sweet Caroline, Hot Stuff’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believing’



Producer Simon Gross told DAILY SPORT Entertainment “After the last two years we have all experienced in the UK due to Covid 19 this is a perfect opportunity to release the inner child escape the realities of the world close the door and come in to magic world of pantomime glory promising comedy, trad dazzling costumes, a playlist of your favourite party songs proving that pantomime really is STILL most definitely alive and kicking for 2022!”

Snow White is not for the faint-hearted, children or persons of a prudish nature!

Tickets available now just £30 from TICKETSOURCE www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

Join the fun this EASTER at The Backstage Bar of the RIALTO CASINO in Piccadilly

Performances are scheduled from 15th April – 1st May 2022 (Dates and times may vary so be sure to check Ticketsource for the latest info.)