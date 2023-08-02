Princess Can Be Crowned Queen

It could be naive in the extreme to assume the favourites will win this afternoon, but it is still difficult to oppose Highfield Princess here with so many things seemingly in her favour.

Admittedly she is yet to win this season, but her third to Khaadem in the Group One Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot stands out here, and she has already won at a higher level on soft ground (in the Dubai Flying Five at The Curragh, by over three lengths), making this drop in class a race connections would expect to win.

She is officially 7lb or more better than her opponents on official ratings at these weights, and with a low draw in three stall seen by many as a bonus, she may land the odds and leave the bookies licking their wounds.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Highfield Princess 3.35pm Goodwood 10/11 most bookmakers