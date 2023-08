If the betting is to be believed this is all over before the stalls open with Nostrum set to go off odds-on in this field.

One of the top two year olds last season, he didn’t reappear until July when strolling home in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket and if he is the Group One performer connections believe, then he ought to win this with his head in his chest regardless of the ground

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nostrum 2.25pm Goodwood 4/6 most bookmakers