Relegation odds latest with THREE SIDES now odds-on for drop

THERE ARE NOW THREE SIDES odds-on with Ladbrokes to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

With just six points separating the bottom five in the table, the bookies have Norwich priced at 1/50 to go down, while struggling Watford are a 2/9 shot as things stand.

Elsewhere, Burnley remain the only other team odds-on in the betting at 5/6 to be relegated, while Leeds are 5/4, ahead of Brentford (7/2) and Everton, who are now as short as 4/1. One bookie told the Daily Sport:

“We’re strapping ourselves in for the most exciting relegation battle we’ve seen in recent years, with no less than six sides all in with a genuine chance of facing the drop. Frank Lampard has plenty of experience of managing in the Championship, and he might be able to put it to good use next season, with Everton currently in freefall.”



Latest Betting Premier League Sack Race

Norwich – 1/50 Watford – 2/9 Burnley – 5/6 Leeds – 5/4

Brentford – 7/2Everton – 4/1Newcastle – 16/1