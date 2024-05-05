Punters Unite

Another bigger priced option that may or may not live up to my expectations, this time over the minimum trip of five furlongs where I am hoping for a decent price about We’re Reunited.

At first glance he fails to set the pulse racing, but dig deeper and you soon see that the son of Kodiac has only won two races on the turf – both of them here at Bath, one over this trip, and both off higher handicap ratings.

Fifth on his return at Wolverhampton where he weakened late on, he should strip fitter now, and off 1lb lower he won’t have many better opportunities to add to his past successes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way We’re Reunited 3.25pm Bath 11/1 SkyBet and 888Sport.com