Bunting to star in World Series events in Denmark and Poland

Stephen Bunting will star in the World Series of Darts in June at the Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters and Superbet Poland Darts Masters.

Crowd favourite Bunting claimed his inaugural televised PDC title at The Masters in February, following on from a strong 2023 which saw him reach a semi-final and two quarter-finals in TV ranking events.

The former Premier League ace previously reached the 2014 Sydney Darts Masters final and competed in the 2015 World Series of Darts Finals, and will now return to the global stage next month.

Bunting will replace Michael van Gerwen in the Nordic Darts Masters and Gerwyn Price in the Poland Darts Masters.

The Nordic Darts Masters will be held on June 7-8 at Forum Copenhagen, followed by the Superbet Poland Darts Masters to be staged at PreZero Arena Gliwice on June 14-15.

Each event will see eight PDC superstars take on regional counterparts for coveted World Series titles.

The field for the Poland Darts Masters has now been completed, with Jacek Krupka winning through the second Polish Qualifier and György Jehirszki winning the Hungarian Qualifier.

2024 Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters

Forum Copenhagen

Session Schedule

Friday June 7 (1900 CEST)

First Round x8



Saturday June 8 (1900 CEST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final



PDC Representatives

Luke Humphries (England)

Michael Smith (England)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Stephen Bunting (England)

Nordic & Baltic Representatives

Madars Razma (Latvia)

Benjamin Drue Reus (Denmark)

Jeffrey De Graaf (Sweden)

5x PDCNB Qualifiers

2024 Superbet Poland Darts Masters

PreZero Arena Gliwice

Session Schedule

Friday June 14 (1900 CEST)

First Round x8

Saturday June 15 (1900 CEST)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

PDC Representatives

Luke Humphries (England)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Michael Smith (England)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Rob Cross (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Luke Littler (England)

Stephen Bunting (England)

East Europe Representatives

Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)

Radek Szaganski (Poland)

Adam Gawlas (Czech Republic)

Karel Sedlacek (Czech Republic)

Boris Krcmar (Croatia)

Sebastian Bialecki (Poland)

Jacek Krupka (Poland)

György Jehirszki (Hungary)

Photo credit PDC