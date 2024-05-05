Old Enough To Vote

A strange Bank Holiday Monday this one, but I have sorted through all the cards on offer and come up with a couple who appear to have above average chances.

Both run at Bath to my own surprise, starting ahead of the 2.15pm where I like the chances of Forever Eighteen. Third for Nigel Tinkler on his return to action at Newcastle, he switches back to the turf this afternoon over this five and a half furlongs, where he has an ideal draw from the 10 stall.

The trip doesn’t look an issue at all and with his jockey claiming 5lb from the saddle, he ought to go close assuming a decent break and a clear run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Forever Eighteen 2.15pm Bath 3/1 most bookmakers