Second Favourite Looks The Value Call

Roger Varian’s Mission To Moon heads the betting at the early stage after his fourth to Mickley in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot where he didn’t get the best of runs before running on strongly as they approached the line.

Dropped back a furlong here which may not be ideal, his price of 5/1 seems fair enough, but I narrowly prefer his market rival. 6/1 chance Jehangeer was a decent enough two-year-old with a win at Ayr and some other decent runs including a third in Listed class at York, before he was put away for the winter.

He returned with a solid third at Newmarket over six furlongs before being gelded and a wind operation and then one more run at Thirsk where he drifted in the market from 5/1 to 13/2 at the off.

Luckily nobody told the horse who led late on to win by a length and a quarter, with the implication being that he would improve considerably for the race and the added furlong this afternoon where he races off a 5lb higher mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jehangeer 4.10pm Goodwood 13/2 most bookmakers