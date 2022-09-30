Title Could Go To Japan

I am in Paris for the Arc so it would seem rather remiss of me if I didn’t at least focus my efforts on the top class racing at Longchamp, though once again the rains have fallen and the going will be far more influential on the results than the formbook, I am sorry to say.

The Arc itself is seen as the best race in Europe (though I disagree, late in the season, softer ground, I just can’t see it), though I do accept that with £5 million or so in prize money, it always attracts a decent field. I could name 10 horses and still not have the winner to be honest, and they would include Mishriff (overpriced), Alpinista (in great form), Luxembourg (the unknown quantity), Westover (impressive in the Irish Derby) and Vadeni (intriguing stepping up to this trip.

They can and should all go well for their respective connections, but I have been on Japanese raider Titleholder for some time and won’t be changing my mind.

He is a class act at home in one of the most competitive jurisdictions on the planet these days winning his last three with two of them at the highest level.

The ground is my concern as he has never faced it in his life, but there is hope on his breeding that he won’t be too inconvenienced and if that is the case, he could or even should get involved in the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Titleholder 3.05pm Longchamp (France) 17/2 Ladbrokes